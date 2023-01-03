Nova Scotia weather statement calls for snow, ice pellets and freezing rain

Send this page to someone via email

All of Nova Scotia is under a special weather statement that is calling for rain, snow, ice pellets and freezing rain from Wednesday night until Thursday.

According to Environment Canada, the mixed precipitation could create hazardous road conditions.

The province’s South Shore will receive mostly rain. Areas inland, however, will have temperatures near the freezing mark, which will result in freezing rain.

The rest of the Atlantic coast will receive snow and ice pellets beginning early Thursday, which will then transition to rain.

Meanwhile, the Annapolis Valley, central and northern regions, and Cape Breton will have snow that will then become mixed with ice pellets. Local amounts could exceed 10 cm.

Story continues below advertisement

“Travel could become difficult. If you must travel, be prepared for delays and allow extra time to reach your destination,” says Environment Canada.