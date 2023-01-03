Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Alymer, Ont. man pulled over for driving while suspended twice in one day

By Kate Otterbein Global News
Posted January 3, 2023 3:10 pm
Alymer, Ont. man pulled over for driving while suspended twice in one day - image View image in full screen
Aylmer Police Service / Twitter

A man from Aylmer, Ont., is facing two new counts of driving under suspension, issued on the same day.

The 36-year-old was first stopped by police on Monday afternoon around 1:30 p.m. A news release said the officer saw the driver and knew he was suspended.

Read more: Impaired driver crashes into tree with young child in vehicle, London, Ont. police say

The driver was issued a summons to appear in court for the charge.

Trending Now
Trending Now

An hour and a half later, at 3 p.m., another Aylmer police officer saw the man driving again and pulled him over.

He was then issued a second summons to appear in court.

Click to play video: 'Tough new penalties now in effect in Ontario for distracted, impaired driving'
Tough new penalties now in effect in Ontario for distracted, impaired driving
LondonLondon OntarioLdnontAylmerAylmer PoliceDriving While SuspendedAylmer OntarioSuspended DriversDriver SuspensionDriving Infraction
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers