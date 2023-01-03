Alymer, Ont. man pulled over for driving while suspended twice in one day

See more sharing options

A man from Aylmer, Ont., is facing two new counts of driving under suspension, issued on the same day.

The 36-year-old was first stopped by police on Monday afternoon around 1:30 p.m. A news release said the officer saw the driver and knew he was suspended.

The driver was issued a summons to appear in court for the charge.

An hour and a half later, at 3 p.m., another Aylmer police officer saw the man driving again and pulled him over.

He was then issued a second summons to appear in court.