Removal underway for 31 deceased cattle in Okanagan Lake

As temperatures in the Southern Interior changed drastically from frigid cold to more mild-like conditions, Okanagan Indian Band (OKIB) Chief Byron Louis says 31 cattle drowned after falling through the ice on Okanagan Lake.

BC’s Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy is now in the process of coming up with a plan to remove the deceased livestock that has remained underwater for roughly a week. At this time, their top priority is to ensure the water quality of the lake is not affected.

In a statement, the ministry says it is “working quickly to ensure the removal of the deceased animals.”

“An environmental emergency response officer is on-site and working closely with the Okanagan Indian Band and local authorities to support the development of a response action plan.”

Despite water quality being top of mind, the safety of the ministry’s responders is also crucial.

“The response actions are challenged by the site conditions, including lake access, ice, and cold water,” the statement reads.

After talking with several residents in the area, one local rancher says he’s frustrated about some of the negative online backlash the OKIB, and more specifically, the owner of the deceased livestock, has received.

He added that the loss of cattle has costed the owner over $100,000 and that members of the community are doing everything they can to support the family. Global News reached out to the OKIB for further comment but did not receive a response.

Typically, the water quality of Okanagan Lake is tested twice a year, but the regional district will be conducting additional testing following the removal of the cattle.