Crime

Police search for 2 after alleged threatening behaviour on Toronto subway

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted January 2, 2023 6:03 pm
Police in Toronto are searching for a man and a woman after an alleged incident on the TTC. View image in full screen
Police in Toronto are searching for a man and a woman after an alleged incident on the TTC. TPS/Handout

Police in Toronto are searching for a man and woman after a member of the public was allegedly threatened on a subway.

Toronto police said they were investigating an incident reported on a Line 2 subway between Greenwood and Donlands stations at around 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 23, 2022.

A man and woman were allegedly involved. Police said the man began harassing passengers, forcing them to move.

“The man was seen sheathing and unsheathing a knife,” police said.

Read more: Suspects wanted after assault on TTC streetcar

The man is described as five-feet-seven-inches and 130 pounds. Police said he had a thin build, shaved, badling head and a written script tattooed on his right hand.

He was wearing a black jacket with black hood, black and white bandana, zebra print bag, yellow pants and dark shoes, police said.

Officers are also searching for a woman described as five-feet-eight-inches tall and medium build. Police said she had long, brown hair with a grey patch and a large butterfly tattoo on her left chest.

She wore a dark jacket, dark v-neck shirt, dark pants, dark boots and white scarf with black stripes.

