Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatchewan’s carbon tax program begins

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted January 2, 2023 1:54 pm
The Saskatchewan Environmental Society is calling for a cross-sector approach to reducing the province's carbon emissions. View image in full screen
As the new year takes hold, Saskatchewan begins the implementation of its OBPS program. File / Global News

The federal carbon tax on industrial emitters began at the beginning of the new year, which means the Saskatchewan output-based performance standards (OBPS) program has begun in the province.

This provincial plan was a federally approved alternative to the federal program.

Read more: Alberta to suspend provincial fuel tax for 6 months starting Jan. 1

“This is not the time for federal climate policies that risk undermining our economic growth and prosperity. Our plan will allow industries to grow and operate sustainably while maintaining our economic competitiveness as a province,” Environment minister Dana Skoropad said back in November when the plan got the green light.

The province says regulated emitters will receive credit for carbon emissions under the permitted amount, adding that this will create incentives to reduce emissions.

Story continues below advertisement

Credit will also be given for carbon capture, utilization and storage, with the province adding that regulated emitters will have the option of paying into the Saskatchewan Technology Fund.

Read more: Sask. discussing return of $480M in carbon pricing paid to feds by SaskPower

A discussion paper from the provincial government back in February said the OBPS program will match the federal carbon pricing schedule, which will start at $65 per tonne CO2e (carbon dioxide equivalent) for 2023, with a $15 increase each year until 2030, which will sit at $170 per tonne CO2e.

Trending Now
Trending Now

According to the discussion paper, the province will also begin program level reporting on information regarding the system, including the amount of greenhouse gas emissions covered by the carbon pricing program, the number of credits issued, compliance fulfillment, and credit status.

SaskPower reported on December 9 that the rise in the federal carbon tax pricing will result in a 3 per cent increase in bills separate from the 4 per cent increase the crown corporation implemented at the beginning of September.

“We are striving to achieve these goals while keeping rates as low as possible while complying with a federal regulatory framework that requires us to collect additional carbon tax revenue,” SaskPower president and CEO Rupen Pandya said in the report.

Story continues below advertisement

A report on SaskPower’s rate proposal back in July noted that SaskPower is looking for another 4 per cent rate increase as of April 1, 2023.

Click to play video: 'Carbon pricing lets industry ‘off the hook’ for emissions, New Brunswick conservation council says'
Carbon pricing lets industry ‘off the hook’ for emissions, New Brunswick conservation council says
Saskatchewan NewsCarbon TaxSaskPowerCarbon EmissionsBillspricingClimate Policies
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers