Fire

Bathroom fan blamed for Mark St. house fire in Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 2, 2023 9:13 am
Peterborough Fire Services were called to a house fire on Mark St. early New Year's Day. View image in full screen
Peterborough Fire Services were called to a house fire on Mark St. early New Year's Day.

A working smoke alarm is being credited with saving an occupant following a house fire in Peterborough early New Year’s Day.

According to Peterborough Fire Services acting platoon chief Dave Gillespie, around 5:50 a.m. Monday, crews responded to a 911 from an occupant at a home on Mark Street who woke up to the sound of smoke detector alarms.

Gillespie said 15 firefighters on three pumpers and one aerial ladder truck and command vehicle were dispatched.

Read more: No injuries after George Street apartment fire in Peterborough

Crews found a smoke-filled home and discovered a fire in its early stages in the attic of the home and quickly extinguished the fire.

No injuries were reported.

“The working smoke detectors caught this early, which saved the occupant and home from significant damage,” said Gillespie.

The cause of the fire was related to a bathroom fan.

Damage is pegged at $10,000.

Peterborough Fire Services share tips on how to have a safe holiday season
House Fire Peterborough Fire Services smoke alarm Peterborough House Fire Peterborough firefighters Mark Street Mark Street house fire
