Toronto police searching for suspect after man shot in leg on New Year’s Day

A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a shooting in Toronto during the early hours of New Year’s Day.
In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to reports of a shooting at around 5:37 a.m. on Sunday in the area of Logan and Fenwick avenues.
Officers told Global News a 28-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the leg. They said the suspect had not yet been located.
Toronto paramedics said they transported a man to a local trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
