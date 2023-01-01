Menu

Crime

Toronto police searching for suspect after man shot in leg on New Year’s Day

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted January 1, 2023 10:43 am
Lettering is seen on the side of this Toronto police vehicle. View image in full screen
Lettering is seen on the side of this Toronto police vehicle. Isaac Callan/Global News

A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a shooting in Toronto during the early hours of New Year’s Day.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to reports of a shooting at around 5:37 a.m. on Sunday in the area of Logan and Fenwick avenues.

Read more: Police identify victim fatally shot in Toronto apartment building

Officers told Global News a 28-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the leg. They said the suspect had not yet been located.

Toronto paramedics said they transported a man to a local trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

