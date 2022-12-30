Three arrested in Battleford, Sask. after vehicle stolen from delivery driver

Send this page to someone via email

Three people have been arrested after a vehicle was stolen from a delivery driver on the 1400 block of 109th Street in North Battleford.

Battlefords RCMP received the report of a robbery on Dec. 28 at around 5:30 p.m.

According to a news release by RCMP, two men approached a delivery driver who was parked in a vehicle.

“They threatened the driver with a firearm, forced them out of the vehicle, then stole it. The driver did not report any physical injuries,” according to the news release.

According to Battlefords RCMP, officers responded by patrolling for the suspects. Later that evening, Battlefords Gang Task Force located the stolen vehicle parked behind a residence on the 1200 block of 108th Street in North Battleford.

“The vehicle left the residence, but then got stuck in the snow in an alley,” news release said.

Officers approached the three men in the vehicle but they fled on foot, according to Battlefords RCMP.

“Two were arrested after a brief foot chase and the third was located at a nearby residence. An illegally-modified firearm was also located and seized in the residence during a search the occupants consented to,” release said.

According to the release the three arrested had outstanding warrants from Battlefords RCMP.

The three accused are scheduled to appear in North Battleford Provincial Court on Jan. 30, 2022.

“Battlefords RCMP will not tolerate violence toward citizens of our community. This was a frightening incident and I am thankful no one was injured,” Insp. Jesse Gilbert, Officer in Charge of Battlefords RCMP said.

Battlefords RCMP continues to investigate and asks that anyone who witnessed or has information about this incident call their local RCMP detachment by dialing 310-RCMP.

Information can also be submitted anonymously by contacting Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.saskcrimestoppers.com.