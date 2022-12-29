Menu

Canada

CP Rail truck in flames after collision with train east of Kamloops

By Aaron Schulze CFJC Today
Posted December 29, 2022 3:21 pm
Click to play video: 'Vehicle fire on train tracks near Kamloops, B.C.'
Vehicle fire on train tracks near Kamloops, B.C.
Emergency crews in Kamloops, B.C., were called out to a vehicle fire on the train tracks east of the city on Thursday morning.

First responders are on scene at train tracks east of Kamloops, where a CP Rail pickup truck was fully engulfed in flames after it seemingly collided with a train.

The commander on scene told CFJC Today that there were no injuries, and the train was not carrying dangerous goods. First responders are expected to hand the case over to CP shortly.

Read more: CP train derailed near Taber Wednesday morning

Sara King, a witness who passed by the scene, says the fire was confined to the tracks and there was no one inside the truck.

She added that the smoke was mostly white and not black.

“I saw the train [arms] were down, but they came up right away and I didn’t see a train,” King told CFJC Today. “I drove off the exit, looked over to the left… and I thought the train was on fire at first because there was a bunch of smoke and fire from the train.
“It looked like the truck had collided head-on with the train. It was pretty far down the tracks and was already there when the train came.”

Click to play video: 'VIA Rail faces delays after 3 days of cancellations'
VIA Rail faces delays after 3 days of cancellations

In an email to CFJC Today, CP Rail confirmed that one of its freight trains struck a vehicle on the tracks near Lafarge.

CP says there were no injuries and no derailment. The collision is under investigation.

Another witness told Global News they were merging onto the Trans-Canada Highway when they saw plumes of smoke rising from the collision.

“We pulled over and then the fire department came,” said the witness, adding the train seemed to be fine. “Then police and ambulance started barrelling in.”

 

© 2022 CFJC Today

