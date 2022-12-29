Menu

Canada

Canadian military rushing to buy new weapons after lessons learned from Ukraine war

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 29, 2022 12:46 pm
Click to play video: 'U.S. commits $2.2B in additional support for Ukraine, including Patriot air defence system: Biden'
U.S. commits $2.2B in additional support for Ukraine, including Patriot air defence system: Biden
U.S. President Joe Biden said the U.S. was committing an additional $2.2 billion in funding to aid Ukraine in its war against Russia. The deal includes equipment and contracts for ammunition as well as a Patriot missile battery “...as part of the ongoing effort to bolster Ukraine’s air defence,” Biden said – Dec 21, 2022

The Canadian Army is rushing to buy new equipment in response to lessons learned from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Canadian Army commander Lt.-Gen. Joe Paul says that includes anti-tank and anti-aircraft missiles as well as systems to protect against drones.

Paul says the military is also hoping to purchase the types of long-range, precision missile systems that have given Ukrainian forces a distinct advantage over their Russian foes.

Read more: Massive Russian missile attack in Ukraine targets power stations amid freezing temps

The new weapon systems were not included in the Liberal government’s defence policy when it was released five years ago.

But Paul says the need for such equipment has emerged as the Canadian Armed Forces has closely watched and studied the fighting in Ukraine since February.

Story continues below advertisement

Paul says one challenge in obtaining the equipment is that many of Canada’s allies have come to the same conclusions about what they need, and are moving to buy the same stuff.

Click to play video: 'Putin calls U.S. Patriot missile defence system ‘quite old’, says Russia wants to end war'
Putin calls U.S. Patriot missile defence system ‘quite old’, says Russia wants to end war

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 29, 2022.

