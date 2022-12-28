Menu

Canada

How Londoners can repurpose or dispose of their Christmas trees

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted December 28, 2022 2:49 pm
Winnipeg Christmas tree recycling View image in full screen
The City of London says residents can also place their Christmas tree in their backyard if they have space and it will become a habitat for birds. File / Global News

Now that Christmas has passed, Londoners may be looking to repurpose or dispose of their Christmas trees.

For those who’d like to dispose of them, the City of London asks that you drop them off at an EnviroDepot since there’s no special curbside collection of Christmas trees and winter greenery this January, either as a separate pickup or with regular garbage pickup.

Three additional drop-off days are available, each open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.:

  • Thursday, Dec. 29
  • Tuesday, Jan. 3
  • Sunday, Jan. 8

Londoners are asked to remove all decorations, tinsel, garland, skirts and lights from the tree before disposing of them.

For those who’d like to repurpose their Christmas tree, you can place it in your backyard and it will become a habitat for birds.

In the spring, trees that are three metres or shorter can be placed at the curb for regular yard waste collection.

The city has also provided some waste and recycling tips:

  • Put gift wrap and bags in the trash. These items are often coated with plastic or foil that contains coloured dyes and are not recyclable, and can cause big problems for paper mills when mixed with other products.
  • Flatten your boxes. Breaking down, flattening, and bundling cardboard helps recycling trucks save space. Cardboard bundles should be no larger than 75cm x 75cm x 30cm or stacked flattened in your blue bin.
  • Avoid putting containers on snowbanks. Snowbanks make it difficult to tell where a curb may be, so placing bins on level ground helps keep collection crews safe.
  • Avoid “Wishcycling,” a term that refers to assuming an item is recyclable because one wishes it to be. Clementine boxes, ribbons, bows, decorations, plastic toys, Styrofoam, and soiled paper plates are just a few things that do not belong in the blue bin, but are often assumed to be recyclable.

If you’re unsure of what can go in the blue box, the city recommends downloading the RecycleCoach App to help answer what goes where, among other waste reduction advice.

— with files from 980 CFPL’s Jaclyn Carbone

