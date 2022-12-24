Snowfall warning for Saskatoon; snow-clearing crew ready to go

See more sharing options

Heavy snowfall is expected to blanket Saskatoon overnight and through Christmas Day.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for 10-15 centimetres.

The city says snow-clearing crews are ready to go and will focus on grading the driving lanes along Circle Drive and the busiest freeway and arterial streets during the storm.

After that, crews will move into priority two and three streets.

Sanders will be spreading de-icing materials on Circle Drive, freeways, high-traffic streets, bridge decks and intersections.

Visibility on roads and sidewalks may be challenging during the storm, which will also include wind gusts of up to 60 kilometres per hour at times.

The city asks anyone out to please watch for the blue and amber flashing lights and leave room for road equipment to do their work.

To learn more about winter road maintenance, go to saskatoon.ca/snow.

Stay in the snow by checking the latest Snow & Ice Report posted to saskatoon.ca/snowreport.