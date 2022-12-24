Menu

Snowfall warning for Saskatoon; snow-clearing crew ready to go

By Aishwarya Dudha Global News
Posted December 24, 2022 4:30 pm
Last weekend’s snowfall, one of the heaviest in recorded history is skewing Saskatoon’s monthly precipitation statistics. Photo taken in Saskatoon on April 26, 2015. View image in full screen
Last weekend’s snowfall, one of the heaviest in recorded history is skewing Saskatoon’s monthly precipitation statistics. Photo taken in Saskatoon on April 26, 2015. @offthelawn / Twitter

Heavy snowfall is expected to blanket Saskatoon overnight and through Christmas Day.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for 10-15 centimetres.

The city says snow-clearing crews are ready to go and will focus on grading the driving lanes along Circle Drive and the busiest freeway and arterial streets during the storm.

After that, crews will move into priority two and three streets.

Sanders will be spreading de-icing materials on Circle Drive, freeways, high-traffic streets, bridge decks and intersections.

Read more: Sask. passengers still grounded as winter storms hit Canada coast to coast

Visibility on roads and sidewalks may be challenging during the storm, which will also include wind gusts of up to 60 kilometres per hour at times.

The city asks anyone out to please watch for the blue and amber flashing lights and leave room for road equipment to do their work.

To learn more about winter road maintenance, go to saskatoon.ca/snow.

Stay in the snow by checking the latest Snow & Ice Report posted to saskatoon.ca/snowreport.

Saskatoon NewsRegina NewsSnowfall WarningSnow stormSaskatoon SnowSaskatoon Snowstormsaksatchewan newsWeather Saskatoon
