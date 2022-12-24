Ukrainian family embraces old, new traditions in first Christmas in Manitoba

Send this page to someone via email

A Ukrainian family is embracing old and new traditions as they mark their first Christmas in Manitoba.

The Korbetskyy family arrived in Winnipeg just over a month ago, but this holiday season is going to be very different for them.

“It’s very difficult to celebrate when you know that your brothers, sisters, your friends, they got involved in war in Ukraine, back in Ukraine. That there are bombings, tanks and rockets,” said Andriy Korbetskyy.

The family came from the western Ukrainian city of Lviv. Andriy worked in veterinary medicine along with his wife Olha at the Institute of Animal Biology.

When they first moved to the province they lived in a hotel, but then they found a place to live and rented a house in the city.

Like many Ukrainians, the Korbetskyys usually celebrate Orthodox Christmas on January 7, but this year, alongside many Canadians, they’re marking Christmas Day on December 25.

Story continues below advertisement

“We still respect traditions here, so, of course, we’re in. We are trying to be part of it,” said Andriy.

However, keeping to Ukrainian traditions is also important to the family.

“We are trying to keep our traditions here. We’re trying to continue all these celebrations and all this and all these important things for the children,” said Ohla.

On Sunday, their children will join a group going house to house bringing cheer and songs to neighbours and will also take part in a nativity play.

“Because we want them to remember and to share with the other people here. So that’s why we are very happy that they are taking part in it,” said Andriy

View image in full screen Korbetskyy family dressed up for nativity play. Arsalan Saeed / Global News

Story continues below advertisement

The family is also preparing similar foods as they would back home.

“One of the most important meals is called kutia. It’s made of wheat,” said Andriy. “Also, we eat this kind of special Christmas bread called pampushky.”

The family has made Manitoba their home and they say it was better than they were expecting.

“It’s very friendly, big Ukrainian community. Huge support from them. Huge support from Canadian volunteers, from everybody who actually we met here.” Andriy said.

— With files from Global’s Rosanna Hempel