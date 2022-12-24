Female dies after medical distress behind school: London, Ont. police

See more sharing options

London, Ont., police are investigating after a female went into medical distress and died.

Police say officers responded to the back of a school in the 1600-block of Hastings Drive shortly after 8 a.m. Saturday.

Officers found a female who was rushed to hospital but later died.

Police say its Major Crime Section is assisting with the investigation, which is still in its early stages.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen the female, has further information or security cameras that may capture the area, to contact them at (519)-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).