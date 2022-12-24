Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Investigations

Female dies after medical distress behind school: London, Ont. police

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted December 24, 2022 3:34 pm
photo of police car View image in full screen
File photo of a London police vehicle. Kelly Wang / Global News

London, Ont., police are investigating after a female went into medical distress and died.

Police say officers responded to the back of a school in the 1600-block of Hastings Drive shortly after 8 a.m. Saturday.

Officers found a female who was rushed to hospital but later died.

Read more: Suspect sought after man injured in east-end shooting, London, Ont. police say

Police say its Major Crime Section is assisting with the investigation, which is still in its early stages.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Police are asking anyone who may have seen the female, has further information or security cameras that may capture the area, to contact them at (519)-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'B.C. police watchdog investigating death of man at Burnaby shopping plaza'
B.C. police watchdog investigating death of man at Burnaby shopping plaza
PoliceLondonInvestigationLondon PoliceDeathdeadFemaleMedical DistressLondon police medical distress death
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers