Okanagan cold snap leads to water damage

Unfortunately, sticking close to home doesn’t exempt you from the challenges of winter weather.

Water damage has been an issue in B.C.’s Okanagan region this week as temperatures plummeted.

Splatsin First Nation, near Enderby, had a crack form in its water reservoir due to the cold weather.

Residents were told Thursday to fill and store water in case the crack led to water service being cut off.

But luckily, the reservoir leak was quickly fixed.

However, the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre is still drying out from its own incident.

Early Thursday, water damage was found in the building.

“It is disappointing because we were just up and running. We’ve been really really busy and so happy to be back and open after the pandemic,” said artistic director Erin Kennedy.

“It is a disappointing setback but we will be okay. We will do the repairs and reopen soon.”

The centre says it’s not sure yet what caused the problem but believes it is related to the fire suppression system and that the cold snap this week played a role.

“The water was mainly in the stage area and the loading bay so we are just in the process of having it dry out. Once it is dried out we will know the extent of the damage,” Kennedy said.

The theatre is not alone. The owner of a local restoration company says amid the frigid temperatures, it’s been busy this week.

Conan Ackert owner of Total Restoration Services said they’ve had customers call about frozen and ruptured pipes.

Ackert has a few tips for keeping your water systems running when the temperature dips.

He suggests making sure no hoses are attached outside the house, keeping your home warm, opening cabinet doors underneath sinks, and potentially allowing a cold water tap to slowly drip to keep stagnant water from freezing in the lines.

Back at the performing arts centre several shows have had to be moved or postponed.

Ticket holders will be notified about upcoming postponed shows directly.

The theatre hoping it will be back to regular programming within a matter of weeks.