ASIRT investigating use of force in Calgary officer-involved shooting

Send this page to someone via email

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team’s investigation into an incident that resulted in a Calgary Police Service officer discharging his firearm is ongoing, but on Friday, more details on the events that led up to the gun being fired were released.

At 11:42 p.m. on Wednesday night, police received a call about a man with a sword in a parkade on Varsity Estates Circle N.W. Officers were at the scene seven minutes later and located the man, who ASIRT said still had the sword.

According to the police watchdog, the man moved into a mechanical room, barricading himself inside. Police spoke to the man for “some time” and then deployed pepper spray.

ASIRT said the man left the room holding the sword and a confrontation between him and police occurred at 1:55 a.m., where multiple officers discharged less-than-lethal baton launchers at the man.

Story continues below advertisement

“One officer discharged his firearm, striking the man and causing him to fall to the ground,” ASIRT said. “A police service dog moved the man away from the sword.”

Police and a paramedic administered first aid and an ambulance took the man to hospital with serious injuries.

1:47 Alberta police watchdog investigates police officer-involved shooting in N.W. Calgary

Investigators located a sword at the scene and said there was “significant damage” to the mechanical room where the man was barricaded.

ASIRT said its investigation will look at the uses of force, with no further information to be released until the investigation is concluded.

ASIRT would like to speak with anyone who has information about the incident or who may have video footage. They are asked to call investigators at 403-592-4306.