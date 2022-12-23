Sask. kids able to track Santa on Christmas Eve to see where he is in the world

As Santa Claus makes his way around the world Saturday night, Saskatchewan kids will be able to get an idea of where he might be, thanks to the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD).

NORAD will use a variety of satellites, radar technology and aircraft to track Santa and his reindeer as they travel through the night sky.

Capt. Alexandra Hejduk said that if kids want to see Santa, they have to follow a few rules.

“Children need to be in bed by 9 p.m. in order for Santa to deliver presents. Not only do they need to be in bed, but they need to be asleep. So, if you’re not asleep, he will have to change his route a little bit and come back later.”