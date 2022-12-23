Over $3K worth of cosmetics shoplifted from business in Guelph by pair: police

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Guelph police say thousands of dollars’ worth of cosmetics were shoplifted from a business in the city’s north end last weekend.

In a release, police say a man and woman came into a business on Woolwich Street at Speedvale Avenue West one at a time, before meeting up inside.

They say more than 100 items worth over $3,100 were put into a bag the woman was carrying before the pair left the shop.

Police describe the male suspect as having a thin black beard and he was said to be wearing a black sweater and black and white camouflage toque.

They reported that the woman had black hair and was wearing a black dress, a black puffy coat and a surgical mask and carrying a green bag.

Story continues below advertisement

Police believe the bag was may have been lined with something as the security alarm was not triggered.

Read more: Guelph police say teenage girl suffered a concussion in altercation with another student

They are asking anyone with information to call Const. Dan Urbshas at 519-824-1212 ext. 7240, email him at durbshas@guelphpolice.ca, leave an anonymous message for Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous tip online.