Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Over $3K worth of cosmetics shoplifted from business in Guelph by pair: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted December 23, 2022 12:00 pm
Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. View image in full screen
Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police say thousands of dollars’ worth of cosmetics were shoplifted from a business in the city’s north end last weekend.

In a release, police say a man and woman came into a business on Woolwich Street at Speedvale Avenue West one at a time, before meeting up inside.

Read more: Truck rams into store in Guelph before thieves make off with jewelry worth thousands

They say more than 100 items worth over $3,100 were put into a bag the woman was carrying before the pair left the shop.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Police describe the male suspect as having a thin black beard and he was said to be wearing a black sweater and black and white camouflage toque.

They reported that the woman had black hair and was wearing a black dress, a black puffy coat and a surgical mask and carrying a green bag.

Story continues below advertisement

Police believe the bag was may have been lined with something as the security alarm was not triggered.

Read more: Guelph police say teenage girl suffered a concussion in altercation with another student

They are asking anyone with information to call Const. Dan Urbshas at 519-824-1212 ext. 7240, email him at durbshas@guelphpolice.ca, leave an anonymous message for Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous tip online.

Guelph NewsGuelph PoliceGuelph crimespeedvale avenue guelphWoolwich Street GuelphGuelph shoplifter cosmeticsGuelph shoplifting cosmetics
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers