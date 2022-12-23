Middlesex-London Health Unit extends cold weather alert until Sunday

Send this page to someone via email

The Middlesex-London Health Unit has extended the cold weather alert into Sunday morning.

The alert originally was to end Saturday, but temperatures are expected to remain below the health unit’s threshold.

Frigid temperatures and bitterly cold winds are expected to linger longer in the London and Middlesex region, prompting MLHU to extend its Cold Weather Alert for one more day. Originally set to end tomorrow, the Alert will now be extended until Sunday morning. pic.twitter.com/9iMamIF00N — MLHealthUnit (@MLHealthUnit) December 23, 2022

“The Middlesex-London Health Unit will issue a cold alert when the temperature exceeds minus 15 degrees Celcius or minus 20 with the windchill,” said David Pavletic, food safety and healthy environments manager at the health unit.

“With the expected windchill to exceed minus 20 in throughout Sunday morning, we decided to extend it just to make sure that we take the necessary precautions within the community.”

The health unit said anyone who plans to be outdoors should prepare for the conditions, dress warmly in layers, and limit time outside. Pavletic said those who are outside for longer periods of time can experience signs of hypothermia. Frostbite can affect those who are not dressed warmly.

The health unit outlined in a news release that signs of frostbite include skin turning red, blue, or, in later stages, a grayish-white. Individuals can also experience pain, numbness, and stiffness. This can especially occur in the fingers, toes, nose, and ears. Signs of hypothermia include pale skin, drowsiness, confusion, and hallucinations.

“At these times, it’s really about trying to check in with family and friends and make sure they’re doing OK, particularly the vulnerable people,” Pavletic said.

“Folks that are elderly, people that may be precariously housed and have to spend long periods of time outdoors.”

If someone is struggling, there are various warming centres in London. A full list can be found at london.ca/warming-centres.

“Check in regularly to see if folks are doing OK and if they need any additional help and support throughout these times,” Pavletic said.