Johansson’s OT winner lifts Capitals past Senators

OTTAWA – Marcus Johansson scored the game-winning goal 2:04 into overtime to lead the Washington Capitals to a 3-2 win over the Ottawa Senators Thursday night.

Evgeny Kuznetsov and Sonny Milano also scored for the Capitals (18-13-4). Darcy Kuemper made 23 saves in his first start since sustaining an upper-body injury Dec. 3.

Alex DeBrincat and Drake Batherson replied for the Senators (14-16-3), who head into the Christmas break on a three-game skid. Cam Talbot stopped 37 shots.

Alex Ovechkin, who had two assists, went without a goal for a fourth straight game as he sits one behind Gordie Howe for second on the NHL’s all-time career goals list.

His six shots, however, moved him past Ray Bourque for most shots in league history with 6,210.

Batherson tied the game at 2-2 with a power-play goal 3:04 into the third period to extend his point streak to 10 games (seven goals, seven assists).

Ovechkin looked poised to pick up goal No. 801 as he got a puck past Talbot, but Milano pushed it across the goal line at 5:25 of the second, to give the Capitals a 2-1 edge.

Kuznetsov knotted the contest off a pass from Ovechkin on the power play 7:01 into the opening frame.

DeBrincat opened the scoring 4:50 into the first when he redirected Nick Holden’s point shot for his 10th of the season.

The Senators lost Tyler Motte and Rourke Chartier in the first period to upper body injuries.

Entering the game, the Senators led the league in power-play goals scored over the past month with 21.

NOTES: Tim Stutzle, who missed four games with a shoulder injury, returned to the Senators lineup. Senators defenceman Erik Brannstrom missed the game and is day-to-day. Artem Zub, who hasn’t played since Dec. 2, took part in the morning skate in a non-contact jersey and face shield. He hopes to return between Christmas and early January. The Capitals were without T.J. Oshie.

The Senators were scheduled to host Detroit Friday, but due to an incoming storm, the game has been rescheduled. Ottawa will be back in action Dec. 27 when it hosts Boston.

The Capitals will host Winnipeg on Friday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 22, 2022.