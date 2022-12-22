Staffing issues pose operating challenges in Hamilton shelters ahead of winter storm

Send this page to someone via email

An Environment Canada forecast calling for rain, snow and “flash freezing” this holiday weekend could be rough on those living on Hamilton’s streets, as most emergency shelters operate at or near capacity.

Despite a number of city-run outlets offering warming locations amid a cold weather alert, those considered vulnerable and experiencing homelessness may run into understaffed outlets due to recruiting issues, according to the city’s director of housing services.

Hamilton Public Health’s Michelle Baird told Global News outreach workers will be out in the bad weather connecting with those in need, but says the number of staffers available for overnight services is “concerning.”

“The pressures exist across the sector as we come into some colder weather … and during a cold alert, recreation centers, as well as some library locations are available as warming places,” Baird explained.

“We also have The Hub on Vine Street that is going to open for overnight drop-in services during the cold alert.”

Baird says the city is trying to return services to a level seen before COVID-19 but continues to have challenges since pandemic relief money from the province is no longer available.

The triple threat of COVID, flu and RSV viral infections spreading across the city is also contributing to absenteeism and added concern since shelter beds require monitoring.

“City council just recently put $125,000 toward trying to extend overnight drop-in services, so we are doing a call out to try to get some more agencies beyond the hub involved there,” said Baird. “But outside of that, we are quite cautiously trying to return to a pre-pandemic state with respect to the shelter operations.”

Drop-in services at the Wesley, Living Rock for youth and Carolyn’s Place at the YWCA are also in the city’s arsenal during the cold over the weekend.

Good Shepherd’s CEO insists no one will be turned away despite their current similar challenges and will have to rely on “makeshift accommodations” to make room for extra people via overflow beds at its men’s shelter on Mary Street.

“We’ve also got extra mattresses to put on the floors and things like that so that we can welcome other people in,” brother Richard MacPhee revealed.

“Obviously a challenging time, not only the cold alert, but the real challenge that we face in our community, which is the lack of affordable housing.”

Mission Services is expected to also endure the storm with no anticipated closings even keeping its Good Food Centre operating assuming staff will be able to travel to work through the storm.

Wendy Kennelly told Global News the service has also added beds to its James and Barton shelter and is allowing clients to stay right through Christmas, if necessary.

Inasmuch House and Emma’s Place at their Wentworth site will also remain open despite the impending storm as well as the women’s drop-in – Willow’s Place.

Baird says residents can reach out to the city via their website should they have concerns over someone’s lack of shelter during the weekend cold snap.

“Also suggest if you do find someone out in the cold to get in touch with the 546 city line and we can try to connect with those folks … to get them in out of the cold” Baird said.

MacPhee says donors can help with the crunch via donations in the form of cash or food and gifts; instruction on how can be made via the Good Shepherd website.