B.C. weather: Relief in sight as province-wide cold snap should end by weekend

For a third consecutive day, weather warnings for extremely cold temperatures are again blanketing most of British Columbia.

Issued by Environment Canada, most of Thursday’s weather alarms are either for extreme cold warnings or arctic outflow warnings, though winter storm warnings are in effect for Metro Vancouver, Whistler, the Sunshine Coast, Howe Sound and the Southern Gulf Islands.

For those areas, the national weather agency is projecting heavy snow, followed by freezing rain, plus a wind chill of around -25.

Elsewhere, much colder temperatures are in store for Thursday, from the Yukon border to the Rocky Mountains to the U.S. border.

Metro Vancouver Timeline

Thurs late even: Snow develops from W to E, Windy

Thurs night: Windy, Snow (5-20 cm)

Friday morn: Snow, Risk of Freezing Rain, Windy

Friday aft: Rain & Risk of Fr Rain

Friday night: Heavy rain & flooding#BCStorm @GlobalBC pic.twitter.com/syj4g2KJh8 — Kristi Gordon (@KGordonGlobalBC) December 22, 2022

In the far north, which is under an extreme cold warning, Thursday’s forecast for Fort Nelson and Dease Lake has temperatures ranging from -37 C to -41 C, along with wind chill values of near -47.

However, by Saturday, Environment Canada is projecting that most of B.C. will see considerably warmer temperatures.

2:05 Flights slowly getting back on track at YVR, CEO says airport making adjustments

Below is a list of cities and towns across B.C., and the weather they’re facing for the next few days.

Far North

Arctic air has settled over the region and temperatures will remain bitterly cold through to Saturday.

DEASE LAKE

Thursday: Mix of sun and cloud. High: -32 C. Low: -35 C. Wind chill: -38 to -48.

Friday: Cloudy, periods of snow. High: -30 C. Low: -29 C. Wind chill: -36 to -47.

Saturday: Cloudy, periods of snow. High: -25 C. Low: -25 C.

FORT NELSON

Thursday: Mix of sun and cloud. High: -37 C. Low: -41 C. Wind chill: -37 to -48.

Friday: Cloudy, periods of snow. High: -35 C. Low: -35 C. Wind chill: -41 to -47.

Saturday: Cloudy, periods of snow. High: -30 C. Low: -31 C.

FORT ST. JOHN

Thursday: Mainly sunny. High: -34 C. Low: -36 C. Wind chill: -33 to -50.

Friday: Cloudy, periods of snow. High: -31 C. Low: -30 C. Wind chill: -31 to -44.

Saturday: Cloudy, periods of snow. High: -23 C. Low: -25 C.

4:42 Snow, freezing rain could mean more travel disruptions at YVR

Central / North Coast

Threats of heavy snow and strong winds followed by 10-15 cm of snow and a risk of freezing rain are in the region’s forecast.

PRINCE RUPERT

Thursday: Mainly cloudy, followed by overnight snow. High: -5 C. Low: -8 C. Wind chill: -13 to -14.

Friday: Cloudy, periods of snow or rain. High: -1 C. Low: 0 C. Wind chill: -7 to -13.

Saturday: Cloudy, periods of rain. High: 6 C. Low: 5 C.

SANDSPIT

Thursday: Cloudy, periods of snow. High: -1 C. Low: -1 C. Wind chill: -10 to -11.

Friday: Cloudy, periods of snow or rain. High: 6 C. Low: 7 C.

Saturday: Cloudy, periods of rain. High: 8 C. Low: 6 C.

2:01 B.C. evening weather forecast: Dec. 21

Central Interior

Bitterly cold temperatures and dangerous wind chill values are in Thursday’s forecast, though things will warm up considerably during the weekend.

PRINCE GEORGE

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds, with overnight snow. High: -28 C. Low: -29 C. Wind chill: -25 to -34.

Friday: Cloudy, periods of snow. High: -22 C. Low: -22 C. Wind chill: -22 to -29.

Saturday: Cloudy, periods of snow. High: -10 C. Low: -9 C.

WILLIAMS LAKE

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds, with overnight snow. High: -26 C. Low: -25 C. Wind chill: -22 to -36.

Friday: Cloudy, periods of snow. High: -16 C. Low: -20 C. Wind chill: -26 to -33.

Saturday: Cloudy, periods of snow. High: -2 C. Low: -4 C.

Kootenays

Much like the Cariboo, unseasonably cold temperatures and dangerous wind chill values are in Thursday’s forecast, with things warming up for the weekend.

CRANBROOK

Thursday: Mainly sunny, with overnight snow. High: -26 C. Low: -30 C. Wind chill: -31 to -37.

Friday: Cloudy, periods of snow. High: -18 C. Low: -20 C. Wind chill: -22 to -30.

Saturday: Cloudy, periods of snow. High: -9 C. Low: -9 C.

CRESTON

Thursday: Mix of sun and cloud, with overnight snow. High: -15 C. Low: -16 C. Wind chill: -20 to -22.

Friday: Cloudy, periods of snow. High: -12 C. Low: -12 C. Wind chill: -19.

Saturday: Cloudy, periods of snow. High: -5 C. Low: -5 C.

TRAIL

Thursday: Mainly sunny, with overnight snow. High: -15 C. Low: -15 C. Wind chill: -21 to -24.

Friday: Cloudy, periods of snow. High: -9 C. Low: -9 C. Wind chill: -19.

Saturday: Cloudy, periods of snow. High: -7 C. Low: -6 C.

2:51 Kelowna Weather Forecast: December 21

Okanagan

Repeating the Cariboo and Kootenays, unseasonably cold temperatures and dangerous wind chill values are in Thursday’s forecast, with the weekend warming up considerably.

VERNON

Thursday: Mix of sun and cloud, with overnight snow. High: -21 C. Low: -21 C. Wind chill: -19 to -32.

Friday: Cloudy, periods of snow. High: -14 C. Low: -14 C. Wind chill: -24 to -30.

Saturday: Cloudy, periods of snow. High: -6 C. Low: -8 C.

KELOWNA

Thursday: Mix of sun and cloud, with overnight snow. High: -21 C. Low: -21 C. Wind chill: -21 to -32.

Friday: Cloudy, periods of snow. High: -14 C. Low: -14 C. Wind chill: -17 to -24.

Saturday: Cloudy, periods of snow. High: -6 C. Low: -8 C.

PENTICTON

Thursday: Mix of sun and cloud, with overnight snow. High: -17 C. Low: -17 C. Wind chill: -13 to -28.

Friday: Cloudy, periods of snow. High: -9 C. Low: -14 C. Wind chill: -21.

Saturday: Cloudy, periods of snow. High: -6 C. Low: -8 C.

1:45 Grid alert: Cold weather having impact on Alberta’s electricity system

South Coast

A winter storm warning and arctic outflow warnings are in effect. Environment Canada says travel conditions will be difficult due to heavy snow, ice pellets, freezing rain or heavy rain, along with wind chill values between -20 and -30.

ABBOTSFORD

Thursday: Mainly cloudy, with overnight snow. High: -9 C. Low: -9 C. Wind chill: -21 to -23.

Friday: Cloudy, periods of heavy snow mixed with ice pellets. High: -5 C. Low: -5 C. Wind chill: -12 to -19.

Saturday: Cloudy, periods of snow or rain. High: 5 C. Low: 5 C.

CHILLIWACK

Thursday: Mainly cloudy, with overnight snow. High: -11 C. Low: -10 C. Wind chill: -20 to -22.

Friday: Cloudy, periods of heavy snow mixed with ice pellets. High: -5 C. Low: -5 C. Wind chill: -12 to -20.

Saturday: Cloudy, periods of snow or rain. High: 5 C. Low: 5 C.

VANCOUVER

Thursday: Mainly cloudy, with overnight snow. High: -7 C. Low: -6 C. Wind chill: -14.

Friday: Cloudy, periods of heavy snow mixed with ice pellets. High: 0 C. Low: 0 C. Wind chill: -6 to -11.

Saturday: Cloudy, periods of rain. High: 8 C. Low: 7 C.

1:41 Saskatoon colder than the North Pole, paramedics warn of ‘deadly weather’

Vancouver Island

Strong outflow winds and cold wind chill values will continue before warmer temperatures arrive on Sunday.

VICTORIA

Thursday: Cloudy, with overnight snow mixed with ice pellets. High: -4 C. Low: -4 C. Wind chill: -12.

Friday: Cloudy, periods of ice pellets mixed with snow or rain. High: 0 C. Low: 1 C. Wind chill: -10.

Saturday: Cloudy, periods of rain. High: 9 C. Low: 6 C.

NANAIMO

Thursday: Cloudy, chance of flurries with overnight snow mixed with ice pellets. High: -5 C. Low: -5 C. Wind chill: -12.

Friday: Cloudy, periods of snow mixed with ice pellets mixed. High: -2 C. Low: 1 C. Wind chill: -12.

Saturday: Cloudy, periods of rain. High: 6 C. Low: 4 C.

CAMPBELL RIVER

Thursday: Mainly cloudy with overnight snow mixed. High: -5 C. Low: -8 C. Wind chill: -13 to -14.

Friday: Cloudy, periods of snow. High: -1 C. Low: 0 C. Wind chill: -7 to -13.

Saturday: Cloudy, periods of rain. High: 6 C. Low: 5 C.