Cambridge high school placed under lockdown on Thursday

The Waterloo Region District School Board says there was a brief lockdown at Galt Collegiate Institute in Cambridge on Thursday.
The board says the lockdown at the school on Water Street occurred at around noon but ended a short time later.
Read more: Police arrest man after fraud investigation in Cambridge
Read More
In a release, the board said, “this was as the result of a potential threat being identified in the school.”
A police spokesperson told Global News that police were called to the school for a weapons incident.
Trending Now
-
Justin Bieber asks fans not to buy ‘trash’ merchandise from H&M
-
Toronto and Vancouver airports warn of operational impacts due to weather
Trending Now
“The investigation is still active and ongoing, more details will be released when available,” the spokesperson said.
“There are no public safety concerns.”
Comments