Cambridge high school placed under lockdown on Thursday

The Waterloo Region District School Board says there was a brief lockdown at Galt Collegiate Institute in Cambridge on Thursday.

The board says the lockdown at the school on Water Street occurred at around noon but ended a short time later.

In a release, the board said, “this was as the result of a potential threat being identified in the school.”

A police spokesperson told Global News that police were called to the school for a weapons incident.

“The investigation is still active and ongoing, more details will be released when available,” the spokesperson said.

“There are no public safety concerns.”

