Canada

Cambridge high school placed under lockdown on Thursday

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted December 22, 2022 12:58 pm
Galt Collegiate Institute. View image in full screen
Galt Collegiate Institute. Google Maps

The Waterloo Region District School Board says there was a brief lockdown at Galt Collegiate Institute in Cambridge on Thursday.

The board says the lockdown at the school on Water Street occurred at around noon but ended a short time later.

Read more: Police arrest man after fraud investigation in Cambridge

In a release, the board said, “this was as the result of a potential threat being identified in the school.”

A police spokesperson told Global News that police were called to the school for a weapons incident.

“The investigation is still active and ongoing, more details will be released when available,” the spokesperson said.

“There are no public safety concerns.”

