City reminding Barrie residents of overnight parking restrictions amid incoming winter storm

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted December 23, 2022 8:00 am
Downtown Barrie Ont., in winter. Nov., 19, 2022. View image in full screen
Downtown Barrie Ont., in winter. Nov., 19, 2022. Sawyer Bogdan / Global News

With a major winter storm in the forecast heading into Christmas, the city of Barrie is reminding people about the overnight parking by-law and also lengthening the amount of time people cannot park their cars on city streets overnight.

As per the bylaw, on-street parking is not permitted between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. within the Downtown Business Improvement Area, and on other city streets from 12:01 a.m. to 7 a.m., from Dec. 1 through to March 31, 2023.

Due to the forecasted winter storm this weekend, city staff say on-street parking will not be permitted from 12:01 a.m. to 7 a.m. on Dec. 25 and 26.

Read more: Winter storm watch issued for Central Ontario: Residents warned to prepare for the worst

Residents will need to remove parked vehicles from the road to allow crews to effectively clear the snow.

A notice will be shared by 4 p.m. on Dec. 31 that will confirm whether overnight on-street parking is permitted from 12:01 a.m. to 7 a.m. on Jan. 1.

