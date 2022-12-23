City reminding Barrie residents of overnight parking restrictions amid incoming winter storm

Send this page to someone via email

With a major winter storm in the forecast heading into Christmas, the city of Barrie is reminding people about the overnight parking by-law and also lengthening the amount of time people cannot park their cars on city streets overnight.

As per the bylaw, on-street parking is not permitted between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. within the Downtown Business Improvement Area, and on other city streets from 12:01 a.m. to 7 a.m., from Dec. 1 through to March 31, 2023.

Due to the forecasted winter storm this weekend, city staff say on-street parking will not be permitted from 12:01 a.m. to 7 a.m. on Dec. 25 and 26.

Residents will need to remove parked vehicles from the road to allow crews to effectively clear the snow.

A notice will be shared by 4 p.m. on Dec. 31 that will confirm whether overnight on-street parking is permitted from 12:01 a.m. to 7 a.m. on Jan. 1.