Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Manitoba Conservation to get new equipment through $1.7M in provincial funding

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted December 22, 2022 12:50 pm
Manitoba is spending $1.7 million to provide new equipment to Manitoba Conservation officers. The province says the funding is needed to help officers with their work, including cracking down on illegal night hunting. View image in full screen
Manitoba is spending $1.7 million to provide new equipment to Manitoba Conservation officers. The province says the funding is needed to help officers with their work, including cracking down on illegal night hunting. Global News / File

Manitoba Conservation officers are getting new equipment with the help of $1.7 million in provincial funding announced Thursday.

The money is part of what Natural Resources and Northern Development Minister Greg Nesbitt says is the government’s plan to revitalize the Manitoba Conservation Officer Service.

Read more: Manitoba hopes helicopter, unmarked vehicles, will help in fight against night hunting

“Manitoba’s conservation officers provide valuable front-line services and this investment enhances public safety, the safety of our officers and better protect our abundant natural resources,” Nesbitt said in a provincial news release Thursday.

“These investments will provide better equipment and technology so our officers can effectively and safely work in rural and remote areas of the province.”

Click to play video: 'Manitoba Metis Federation accuses conservation officers of forgery in night hunting investigation'
Manitoba Metis Federation accuses conservation officers of forgery in night hunting investigation

The money will be used to buy new protective clothing, safety equipment, tactical tools, and communications technology, including new radios and cellphone boosters.

Trending Now
Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The province is also adding a centralized dispatch communications system for conservation officers.

Read more: 2 arrested for illegal night hunting with stolen firearm in Manitoba

Manitoba is currently the only province without a centralized dispatch service for its conservation officers, Nesbitt noted.

The latest provincial money comes on top of $300,000 the government announced for Manitoba Conservation in November.

That money was used to add 11 new unmarked patrol vehicles to Manitoba Conservation’s fleet, as well as for a three-year helicopter services contract, which the province said will mean more flights and specialized equipment to catch those involved in illegal night hunting.

Advertisement
Manitoba politicsManitoba GovernmentNatural ResourcesManitoba ConservationIllegal HuntingGreg NesbittManitoba Conservation Officer Servicemanitoba conservation officers
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers