Manitoba Conservation to get new equipment through $1.7M in provincial funding

Manitoba Conservation officers are getting new equipment with the help of $1.7 million in provincial funding announced Thursday.

The money is part of what Natural Resources and Northern Development Minister Greg Nesbitt says is the government’s plan to revitalize the Manitoba Conservation Officer Service.

“Manitoba’s conservation officers provide valuable front-line services and this investment enhances public safety, the safety of our officers and better protect our abundant natural resources,” Nesbitt said in a provincial news release Thursday.

“These investments will provide better equipment and technology so our officers can effectively and safely work in rural and remote areas of the province.”

The money will be used to buy new protective clothing, safety equipment, tactical tools, and communications technology, including new radios and cellphone boosters.

The province is also adding a centralized dispatch communications system for conservation officers.

Manitoba is currently the only province without a centralized dispatch service for its conservation officers, Nesbitt noted.

The latest provincial money comes on top of $300,000 the government announced for Manitoba Conservation in November.

That money was used to add 11 new unmarked patrol vehicles to Manitoba Conservation’s fleet, as well as for a three-year helicopter services contract, which the province said will mean more flights and specialized equipment to catch those involved in illegal night hunting.

