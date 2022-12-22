Winter storm warning issued for Guelph, Waterloo Region ahead of holiday weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has now issued a winter storm warning for Guelph, Waterloo Region and the southern portion of Wellington County.

It has also issued a blizzard warning for the northern end of Wellington County, including Mount Forest and Arthur.

The agency had already issued a special weather statement, which has been updated with the new warnings.

The storm warning says that the area could begin to see some snow or rain arrive on Thursday afternoon or into the evening, which will turn into rain overnight.

Things are expected to get nasty on Friday morning as the temperature is expected to plummet, which may cause flash freezing in some areas.

Story continues below advertisement

As the temperatures drop, Environment Canada says heavy winds of up to 100 km/h are expected to arrive across the area which will dump a load of snow on the area.

The agency says we could see between five and 15 centimetres by Friday night with windchill values in the -20s.

It has asked people to consider postponing all non-essential travel until conditions get better as visibility will be near zero at times with the heavy and blowing snow.

“If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop,” the weather statement warns.

“Public Safety Canada encourages everyone to make an emergency plan and get an emergency kit with drinking water, food, medicine, a first-aid kit and a flashlight.”

The northern portion of Wellington County could see between 25 and 50 cm of snow by Saturday night with the chance that more will arrive on Sunday morning.

“Protect yourself from wind, cold and disorientation by staying sheltered, indoors or with your vehicle,” the blizzard warning says.

“Anyone who is not dressed warmly is at risk of frostbite and hypothermia in cold weather. Ensure that shelter is provided for pets and outdoor animals.”