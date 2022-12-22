Peterborough declares ‘significant weather event’ in advance of major winter storm

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Peterborough is declaring a “significant weather Event” in advance of a major winter storm that’s expected to begin late Thursday.

Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for the Peterborough region. Up to 15 to 25 cm of snow with blizzard-like conditions are expected to start late Thursday and continue Friday and Saturday. Wind gusts may reach 70 km/h.

The city says that due to the anticipated severity of the storm, snow-clearing operations will take longer to complete.

Municipalities can declare a “significant weather event” under the Municipal Act, 2001, relating to the maintenance of municipal roads, sidewalks and bike lanes. All roadways in the municipality are deemed to be in a state of repair with respect to snow accumulation.

Story continues below advertisement

“Declaring a significant weather event is a way to advise residents, pedestrians, cyclists and motorists that conditions on roads, sidewalks and bike lanes can be expected to be delayed compared to typical levels of service, due to the potential severity of the approaching storm,” said John Czerniawski, public works operations manager.

He said his staff is tracking weather radar and preparing operations. The city is prepared to deploy staff for its full complement of 18 plow trucks, 11 sidewalk plows, two graders, seven loaders and backhoes and four light-sanding units, with winter abrasives and de-icers stocked.

Czerniawski said crews will focus on arterial and collector roads first, with residential streets, sidewalks and trails to be addressed as resources and conditions allow. Work will continue until the city’s 978 kilometres of roads, 404 kilometres of sidewalks, 39 kilometres of trails and 650 bus stops are cleared, the city said.

Winter parking restrictions are in place, and parking is prohibited on all city streets from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m. every morning. Residents are asked not to park on city streets for the duration of the storm.

During snowstorms, free overnight parking is available in municipal parking garages and surface lots. Drivers can use the parking garage entrance ticket for a free ride home on Peterborough Transit.

“Thank you to everyone for your patience and cooperation as our crews work through this major winter storm,” said Mayor Jeff Leal. “My sincere appreciation to the city employees who will be working around the clock in difficult conditions this holiday season to keep our roads, sidewalks, and trails safe.”