Blogs

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Thursday, Dec. 22

By David Giles Global News
Posted December 22, 2022 10:08 am
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Thursday, Dec. 22'
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Thursday, Dec. 22
WATCH: Relief in sight from the cold snap — Chantal Wagner with your Thursday, Dec. 22, morning SkyTracker forecast.

Saskatoon Public Schools with learning tips during the holidays, recycling during the holidays, and the Saskatoon SPCA introduces us to Beaker.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Thursday, Dec. 22, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Keeping kids engaged in learning during the holidays: Family Matters

Pearl Bayda, an early learning consultant with Saskatoon Public Schools, says the holiday break is an opportunity to reconnect with families.

She also says there are ways to keep kids involved in learning without making it a chore.

Bayda looks at ways to keep students involved and engaged in learning through games, reading and everyday interaction in Family Matters.

Click to play video: 'Keeping kids engaged in learning during the holidays: Family Matters'
Keeping kids engaged in learning during the holidays: Family Matters

Recycling campaign aims to reduce holiday waste

A new recycling campaign is underway in Saskatoon — the Naughty or Nice Recycling campaign.

The aim is to reduce holiday waste and divert it to recycling.

Katie Burns with the city of Saskatoon has recycling tips for the holidays along with how to dispose of Christmas trees.

Click to play video: 'Recycling campaign aims to reduce holiday waste'
Recycling campaign aims to reduce holiday waste

Beaker seeks a new home in Adopt a Pet

Beaker is a nine-week-old puppy found abandoned in Saskatoon along with his five other siblings.

He is currently at the Saskatoon SPCA and will soon need a new home.

Sheila Gibbons from the shelter looks at the best type of home for Beaker along with cold-weather tips for pets.

Click to play video: 'Beaker looking for a new home in Adopt a Pet'
Beaker looking for a new home in Adopt a Pet

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, Dec. 22

Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Thursday, Dec. 22.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, Dec. 22'
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, Dec. 22
