Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Case of teen girl group charged in man’s death ‘atypical,’ expert says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 21, 2022 4:37 pm
Click to play video: '‘Friend’ of downtown stabbing victim says he was defending her prior to death'
‘Friend’ of downtown stabbing victim says he was defending her prior to death
WATCH ABOVE: A woman says she witnessed the swarming and stabbing of her 59-year-old friend that happened at the hands of eight teenage girls Sunday. Some of the accused are as young as 13 years old. All the girls have been charged with second-degree murder. Brittany Rosen reports.

An expert in children’s violence prevention says it’s atypical to see a group of teen girls involved in violence like the alleged swarming-style attack that led to the death of a homeless man in Toronto over the weekend.

Tracy Vaillancourt, a University of Ottawa professor and Canada research chair in children’s mental health and violence prevention, says she rarely sees adolescent girls engage in aggression that could lead to a murder charge.

Toronto police have said eight teenage girls ranging in age from 13 to 16 have been charged with second-degree murder in the case.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Read more: 8 teen girls charged in ‘swarming’ murder of 59-year-old man in downtown Toronto: police

Det.-Sgt. Terry Browne said the girls met on social media and congregated Saturday night in the downtown core, where they allegedly got into two fights.

Story continues below advertisement

Browne said the second fight is where the girls allegedly swarmed and stabbed the 59-year-old man who later died in hospital.

Vaillancourt says the case highlights how groups can have a “deindividuation effect,” where people’s individual actions and responsibility are trumped by a group’s actions, which can lead to impulsivity and violence.

CrimeToronto PoliceStabbingTPSToronto Stabbingdowntown torontoUniversity of OttawaToronto teen girls
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers