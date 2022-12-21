There will be a winter edition of Kidspark at Kitchener libraries over the holidays

Send this page to someone via email

On Wednesday, the city of Kitchener announced that a special winter edition of Kidspark will take place at Kitchener Public Library branches over the holiday break.

In a release, the city says that the free event will feature music, learning and free activities including hands-on activities, exhibits, art, story time, and entertainment.

The event will open on Dec. 28 at the Central Library and will continue right through Jan. 7.

“This year’s Kidspark Winter Festival is a great opportunity to spend some quality time with family and friends and to keep the little ones entertained this holiday season,” said Jeff Young, manager of special events with the city.

Story continues below advertisement

“Join us at one or all the upcoming Kidspark Winter Festival days for some family-friendly fun, performances and activities, and more.”

What follows is a list of events scheduled over the holidays as part of Kidspark according to the city’s website:

Dec. 28

10:30 a.m. – Erick Traplin Concert! – Central Library – all ages

2 p.m. – Science and Snow – Country Hills – grades K to 6

Dec. 29

10 a.m. – I Am Me! I Love Me! – Central Library – all ages

2 p.m. – Robot Craft – Central Library – all ages

Dec. 30

10 a.m. – Virtual Toronto Zoo Experience – online – all ages

2 p.m. – Reading With Royalty – Central Library – all ages

Jan. 3

10:30 a.m. – Hockey Heroes – Central Library – ages 7 to 12

Story continues below advertisement

1 p.m. – Ice Queen Storytime – Grand River Stanley Park – all ages

2 p.m. – Erick Traplin Concert! – Country Hills – all ages

2 p.m. – Winter Fun and Games – Forest Heights – grades 3 to 6

4 p.m. – Erick Traplin Concert! – Pioneer Park – all ages

Jan. 4

10 a.m. – Island Princess Storytime – Forest Heights – all ages

11:30 a.m. – Frosty Fun Storytime – Grand River Stanley Park – all ages

2 p.m. – DIY Suncatchers – Central Library – ages 5 and up

2 p.m. – Unicorn and Dragon Storytime – Pioneer Park – all ages

Jan. 5

10 a.m. – Mega Forts – Central Library – ages 5 and up

1 p.m. – Winter Fairy Storytime – Country Hills – all ages

Jan. 6

9:30 a.m. – Erick Traplin Concert! – Forest Heights – all ages

Story continues below advertisement

10 a.m. – Spanish Storytime – Central Library – all ages

11 a.m. – Magic Flower Princess Storytime – Central Library – all ages

2:30 p.m. – Mold and Make – Pioneer Park – ages 6 to 9

Jan. 7

10 a.m. – Snow Much Fun Party! – Central Library – all ages