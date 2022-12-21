Rifle and $56k in drugs seized from Winnipeg home: Police

See more sharing options

Police say they seized an SKS rifle and $56,000 worth of drugs from a home in Winnipeg on Tuesday.

Officers went to a home in the 500 block of Stella Avenue and searched the property using a warrant.

Three people were arrested and police say they seized several items, including:

an SKS rifle and ammunition

various firearm components

about 466 g of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $23,000

about 370 g of ketamine with an estimated street value of $33,000

about $7,000 cash

a money counter

cell phones

packaging materials

A 19-year-old woman, a 31-year-old man, and a 41-year-old woman are all facing multiple drug trafficking and firearm-related charges.

The 31-year-old and the 41-year-old have been released on an appearance notice.