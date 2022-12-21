Menu

Crime

Rifle and $56k in drugs seized from Winnipeg home: Police

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted December 21, 2022 1:53 pm
An SKS rifle and $56,000 worth of drugs were seized from a home in Winnipeg on Tuesday, police say. . View image in full screen
Police say they seized an SKS rifle and $56,000 worth of drugs from a home in Winnipeg on Tuesday.

Officers went to a home in the 500 block of Stella Avenue and searched the property using a warrant.

Three people were arrested and police say they seized several items, including:

  • an SKS rifle and ammunition
  • various firearm components
  • about 466 g of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $23,000
  • about 370 g of ketamine with an estimated street value of $33,000
  • about $7,000 cash
  • a money counter
  • cell phones
  • packaging materials
A 19-year-old woman, a 31-year-old man, and a 41-year-old woman are all facing multiple drug trafficking and firearm-related charges.

The 31-year-old and the 41-year-old have been released on an appearance notice.

