Rifle and $56k in drugs seized from Winnipeg home: Police

Police say they seized an SKS rifle and $56,000 worth of drugs from a home in Winnipeg on Tuesday.
Officers went to a home in the 500 block of Stella Avenue and searched the property using a warrant.
Three people were arrested and police say they seized several items, including:
- an SKS rifle and ammunition
- various firearm components
- about 466 g of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $23,000
- about 370 g of ketamine with an estimated street value of $33,000
- about $7,000 cash
- a money counter
- cell phones
- packaging materials
A 19-year-old woman, a 31-year-old man, and a 41-year-old woman are all facing multiple drug trafficking and firearm-related charges.
The 31-year-old and the 41-year-old have been released on an appearance notice.
