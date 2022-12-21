Menu

Canada

Boathouse in Kitchener’s Victoria Park expected to reopen next summer

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted December 21, 2022 11:43 am
The Boathouse in Kitchener's Victoria Park. View image in full screen
The Boathouse in Kitchener's Victoria Park. Google Maps

The Boathouse in Victoria Park is expected to reopen next summer, according to a release from the City of Kitchener.

On Monday night, council approved the final lease approval to allow the redevelopment of the iconic spot by Walkinshaw Holdings.

Read more: Renovations proposed to historic Boathouse in Kitchener’s Victoria Park

“So many people have expressed excitement about the new Boathouse proposal as they look forward to sitting on a patio by the water, listening to live music on a warm summer evening,” Mayor Berry Vrbanovic stated.

“This venue in the heart of downtown has long been an important part of the Kitchener community and the local music scene, so I am thrilled to see it come back to life.”

Walkinshaw Holdings is expected to begin work on renovating the building sometime in the spring as it plans to bring back music, food, and indoor and outdoor entertainment to the site.

The renovations are expected to include an expanded outdoor patio as well as upgrades to the interior and main entrance.

