Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Transport fire closes highway 401 near Trenton

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted December 21, 2022 9:45 am
A transport collision and fire closed Highway 401 near Trenton for several hours Wednesday morning. View image in full screen
A transport collision and fire closed Highway 401 near Trenton for several hours Wednesday morning. Quinte West Fire Department

Highway 401 was closed in both directions between Highway 33 and County Road 40 in Trenton on Wednesday morning following a collision.

OPP tweeted out the notice to drivers just after 5 a.m.

Read more: Portsmouth Harbour sleeping cabin fire victim still searching for a home

Photos shared with Global News by the Quinte West Fire Department show a tractor-trailer that had collided with another vehicle.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Police held the scene for several hours while detours were in place.

Click to play video: 'Opposing protest groups clash outside Brockville, Ont., drag event'
Opposing protest groups clash outside Brockville, Ont., drag event
OPPFireCollisionOntario Provincial PoliceInvestigationhighway 401transport fire
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers