Transport fire closes highway 401 near Trenton

Highway 401 was closed in both directions between Highway 33 and County Road 40 in Trenton on Wednesday morning following a collision.
OPP tweeted out the notice to drivers just after 5 a.m.
Photos shared with Global News by the Quinte West Fire Department show a tractor-trailer that had collided with another vehicle.
Police held the scene for several hours while detours were in place.
