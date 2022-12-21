Transport fire closes highway 401 near Trenton

See more sharing options

Highway 401 was closed in both directions between Highway 33 and County Road 40 in Trenton on Wednesday morning following a collision.

OPP tweeted out the notice to drivers just after 5 a.m.

Photos shared with Global News by the Quinte West Fire Department show a tractor-trailer that had collided with another vehicle.

Police held the scene for several hours while detours were in place.