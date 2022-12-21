Menu

Crime

1 charged, 1 outstanding after Toronto officers assaulted while making car theft arrest

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted December 21, 2022 9:46 am
The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. View image in full screen
The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

Toronto police say they have arrested a man and another man is at large after a car was reported stolen on Tuesday.

Police said officers responded to reports of a car theft near Black Creek Drive and Lawrence Avenue.

When they arrived, police said the officers were assaulted while attempting to arrest the men who were at the scene.

The stolen vehicle was recovered and one man was arrested while the second man fled the area in a grey Honda Civic, police said.

Police said 42-year-old Darrin Cameron is facing multiple charges including theft of a vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime, assaulting a peace officer, assault with intent to resist arrest, among other charges.

The second suspect is still outstanding, police said. He has been described as six feet tall with a medium-to-heavy build.

He was last seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt, lighter-colored pants, light shoes with a darker sole. He was also last seen driving a grey-coloured Honda Civic in the Keele Street and Lawrence Avenue West area.

