Flight cancellations leave many Saskatchewan residents grounded for the holidays

More than 10 departing flights between Calgary and Vancouver airports were delayed or cancelled, along with seven arrivals, which resulted in hundreds of frustrated flyers at the Saskatoon Airport on Tuesday afternoon.

Connecting flights to Calgary and Edmonton at Regina’s airport were also affected.

CJ Dushinski, SKYXE’s business development vice president, says many people weren’t able to get to their final destination.

“People were trying to get to their final destinations for their vacation plans, and those were obviously disrupted (Tuesday). So people were frustrated that they weren’t able to get to their final destination,” Dushinski said.

Trevor Morin is part of a family of 19 that was hoping to go to Cancun for the holidays, but said they were already two days behind.

“At 8 a.m. (Wednesday) if it’s still a no-go, we get our money back full, maybe,” Morin said.

Donn Olson’s flights made it on time, but her granddaughter couldn’t make it out of Calgary, and her grandson got stuck in Vancouver.

“Now (my granddaughter) is stuck in Calgary Airport and my daughter has to come from Fort Nelson to pick her up in Calgary because they don’t know when she’s going to come,” Olson said.

Regina’s Airport Authority sent a statement noting that it is trying to make it as comfortable of an experience as possible for those who had their flights delayed, with food and drinks from the airport restaurants.