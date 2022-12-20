Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Girl, 11, sexually assaulted after walking dog in St. Vital, Winnipeg police say

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted December 20, 2022 3:27 pm
An 11-year-old girl was followed by a teenage male suspect and sexually assaulted while walking her dog at 5 p.m. in the Worthington neighbourhood of St. Vital, Winnipeg police say. . View image in full screen
An 11-year-old girl was followed by a teenage male suspect and sexually assaulted while walking her dog at 5 p.m. in the Worthington neighbourhood of St. Vital, Winnipeg police say. . Global News / File

An 11-year-old girl was followed and sexually assaulted while walking her dog at 5 p.m. Monday in the Worthington neighbourhood of St. Vital, Winnipeg police say.

The girl had returned to her apartment after walking her dog and an unknown male teenage suspect followed her into the building.

Police say he approached her and touched her in an unwanted sexual manner, covering her mouth when she tried to scream for help.

Read more: Winnipeg man charged after kids sexually assaulted at unlicensed daycare, police say

The teen then fled the building and the girl made it back to her suite. Police say she was not physically injured and reported the incident to her caregiver.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Police are now looking for the suspect, who is described as a teenager wearing a dark jacket, dark pants and an orange beanie.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information about this suspect is asked to call the child abuse unit at 204-986-3296.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg man charged in fast food restaurant sex assaults: police'
Winnipeg man charged in fast food restaurant sex assaults: police
CrimeSexual AssaultManitobaWinnipeg crimeChild AbuseWPSSt. Vitalchild sexually assaulted
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers