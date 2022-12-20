Girl, 11, sexually assaulted after walking dog in St. Vital, Winnipeg police say

Send this page to someone via email

An 11-year-old girl was followed and sexually assaulted while walking her dog at 5 p.m. Monday in the Worthington neighbourhood of St. Vital, Winnipeg police say.

The girl had returned to her apartment after walking her dog and an unknown male teenage suspect followed her into the building.

Police say he approached her and touched her in an unwanted sexual manner, covering her mouth when she tried to scream for help.

The teen then fled the building and the girl made it back to her suite. Police say she was not physically injured and reported the incident to her caregiver.

Police are now looking for the suspect, who is described as a teenager wearing a dark jacket, dark pants and an orange beanie.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information about this suspect is asked to call the child abuse unit at 204-986-3296.