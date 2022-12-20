Knife seized from accused shoplifter during altercation at Peterborough store: police

An Otonabee-South Monaghan Township man is facing a charge after an altercation at a business in Peterborough on Monday afternoon.
According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 3:45 p.m., officers responded to a shoplifting incident at a Lansdowne Street West business. Police learned a physical altercation had occurred between the accused, a bystander and staff at the store.
Police say a knife was taken from the suspect during the altercation. A search of the suspect uncovered $900 in unpaid items.
A 35-year-old Otonabee-South Monaghan Township man was arrested and charged with theft under $5,000.
He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Jan. 10, 2023.
