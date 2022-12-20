Menu

Canada

Environment Canada warns Guelph, Waterloo Region of nasty weather ahead of holiday weekend

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted December 20, 2022 10:23 am
Kitchener Snowplows Krug Street View image in full screen
A pair of Kitchener snowplows work to clear Krug Street. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Ahead of the holiday weekend, Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Guelph, Waterloo Region and Wellington County that is warning of some nasty precipitation in the coming days.

The agency says that the area could begin to see rain or snow Thursday evening which will turn into rain in much of the area on Friday.

Read more: Magnitude 6.4 earthquake in California leaves thousands without power

But Environment Canada is calling for the temperatures to plummet on Friday which could lead to a flash freeze in areas where it has rained.

The drop in temperature is expected to be accompanied by strong winds and snow, which could be heavy at points.

Environment Canada is warning that areas downwind of Lake Huron and Georgian Bay could see blizzard-like conditions Friday night into the weekend.

Read more: How climate change is affecting Canada’s icy landscape: ‘Glaciers can’t get a break’

The agency says those who are east of the Great Lakes could see several days of lake-effect snow.

Environment Canada says that while it is confident that there will be a storm in the days ahead, it is still unclear exactly how it will all play out and says that people should keep an eye on their local forecasts and alerts over the days ahead.

