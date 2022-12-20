Environment Canada warns Guelph, Waterloo Region of nasty weather ahead of holiday weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Ahead of the holiday weekend, Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Guelph, Waterloo Region and Wellington County that is warning of some nasty precipitation in the coming days.

The agency says that the area could begin to see rain or snow Thursday evening which will turn into rain in much of the area on Friday.

But Environment Canada is calling for the temperatures to plummet on Friday which could lead to a flash freeze in areas where it has rained.

The drop in temperature is expected to be accompanied by strong winds and snow, which could be heavy at points.

Environment Canada is warning that areas downwind of Lake Huron and Georgian Bay could see blizzard-like conditions Friday night into the weekend.

The agency says those who are east of the Great Lakes could see several days of lake-effect snow.

Environment Canada says that while it is confident that there will be a storm in the days ahead, it is still unclear exactly how it will all play out and says that people should keep an eye on their local forecasts and alerts over the days ahead.