Special weather statement issued for London as ‘significant’ storm expected into holiday weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Officials with Environment Canada issued a special weather statement on Monday for London, Ont., and Middlesex County, advising of a “significant winter storm” that’s expected to roll into the region just in time for Christmas.

According to the advisory, which is also in effect for the rest of southern Ontario, precipitation is expected to begin late Thursday in the form of rain or snow, with rain expected in many areas early Friday.

The mercury is expected to fall drastically between Friday afternoon and early Saturday morning, “leading to a potential flash freeze for locations that receive rainfall,” the advisory says.

Environment Canada’s current multi-day forecast for London shows a high of 8 C on Friday and an overnight low of -8 C into Saturday.

Story continues below advertisement

“Rapidly falling temperatures will be accompanied by strong to potentially damaging winds along with snow that may be heavy at times,” the advisory continues.

“Blizzard conditions are possible late Friday into the weekend for areas downwind of Lake Huron and Georgian Bay.”

Environment Canada officials add that a “multi-day lake effect snow event” is expected into the weekend for areas to the east of the Great Lakes.

The early forecast for London shows cloudy skies with windy conditions, a 60 per cent chance of flurries and a high of -7 C on Christmas Eve, with periods of snow and a low of -10 overnight.

Christmas Day could see cloudy skies and a 60 per cent chance of flurries and a high of -7 C.

Additional details are expected closer to the holiday weekend.