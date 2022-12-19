Menu

Health

Hampstead issues boil water advisory over E.Coli contamination

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted December 19, 2022 4:27 pm
A boil water advisory was issued Hampstead on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. View image in full screen
A boil water advisory was issued Hampstead on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. Global News files

Officials in Hampstead are warning residents on Monday not to use tap water unless it has been boiled for at least one minute.

The city issued a boil water advisory after recent analyses showed the presence of fecal coliforms or Escheri Coli in tap water.

“Contamination of water by these bacteria means that it may also contain microorganisms that are dangerous to your health,” officials said in a news release.

Symptoms linked with drinking the tainted water could include vomiting, diarrhea and stomach pain.

Read more: Fort Macleod meat-processing plant has licence suspended

The city says bottled water or tap water that has been boiled for one minute can be used to prepare food and beverages, drinking, brushing teeth as well as washing fruits and vegetables that will be consumed raw.

Any ice cubes, juices or infant formula prepared before the notice was issued should be thrown out.

Read more: Not washing hands after pooping is spreading E. coli 'superbug': study

Unboiled tap water can be used for washing dishes, provided the water is hot and you dry the dishes thoroughly.

Bathing and showering is also OK, but special care should be taken with young children to ensure they do not swallow any water.

Schools, businesses and other organizations are being asked to notify their clientele that the water is unfit for consumption. Water fountains should be shut off and notices put up where water remains available.

There is no indication of how long the advisory will be in place.

City officials said they are trying to determine the source of the problem in order to correct it as quickly as possible.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

