Crime

Youth arrested in connection with threat made toward Brampton high school: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted December 19, 2022 3:38 pm
Peel Regional Police on scene at a home in Brampton, Ont., on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston. View image in full screen
Peel Regional Police on scene at a home in Brampton, Ont., on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston. CLB

Police say a youth has been arrested in connection with a threat made against a high school in Brampton, Ont.

Peel Regional Police said at around 11:50 p.m., on Dec. 18, officers “became aware of a threat” made towards St. Augustine Catholic Secondary School that had been circulating on social media.

According to police, at around 3:50 a.m., a youth was arrested.

Read more: Hold and secure at Toronto high school lifted, police say

Police said the youth has been charged with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

The youth’s identity cannot be released under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police said two assault rifle-style airsoft guns, magazines and an airsoft handgun were seized “in relation to the threat.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Oakville high school at centre of teacher attire controversy receives threatening email
