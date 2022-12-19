Youth arrested in connection with threat made toward Brampton high school: police

Police say a youth has been arrested in connection with a threat made against a high school in Brampton, Ont.
Peel Regional Police said at around 11:50 p.m., on Dec. 18, officers “became aware of a threat” made towards St. Augustine Catholic Secondary School that had been circulating on social media.
According to police, at around 3:50 a.m., a youth was arrested.
Read more: Hold and secure at Toronto high school lifted, police say
Police said the youth has been charged with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.
The youth’s identity cannot be released under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.
Police said two assault rifle-style airsoft guns, magazines and an airsoft handgun were seized “in relation to the threat.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
