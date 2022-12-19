Kingston, Ont. woman survives spectacular crash

Send this page to someone via email

A woman is lucky to be alive after a spectacular crash on Gardiners Road during the height of Sunday afternoon’s shopping rush.

The single-vehicle crash happened just after 3 p.m. at the Gardiners Road underpass.

Police are still trying to piece together how it happened.

But it appears the driver of a Toyota Prius went up an embankment, just south of Development Drive next to Raxx Bar and Grill, and then rolled back down onto the road landing on the roof.

Emergency crews had to remove the driver from the passenger side of the crumpled car.

The woman was taken to hospital, but managed to escape serious injury.

Police haven’t said whether any charges have been laid and the investigation is ongoing.