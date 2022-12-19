Menu

Canada

Job vacancies fell in the third quarter after hitting record high: StatCan

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 19, 2022 10:49 am
Click to play video: 'Canada’s employment rate reaches record 81.6% among women 25-54 in November'
Canada’s employment rate reaches record 81.6% among women 25-54 in November
Strong job growth for women aged 25 to 54 helped push the national unemployment rate even lower to 5.1 per cent in November, according to Statistics Canada. Women from this age group set a new employment rate record at 81.6 per cent – Dec 2, 2022

Statistics Canada says the number of job vacancies fell in the third quarter after reaching a record high in the second quarter.

The agency says employers in Canada were actively seeking to fill 959,600 vacant positions in the third quarter, down 3.3 per cent from 992,200 in the April-to-June period.

However, job vacancies in the third quarter remained elevated compared with before the pandemic.

The job vacancy rate – which corresponds to the number of vacant positions as a proportion of total labour demand – was 5.4 per cent in the third quarter, down from 5.7 per cent in the second quarter, but up from 3.3 per cent in the first quarter of 2020 at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read more: Canada’s aging work force root of labour crunch: ‘This was always going to bite us’

Story continues below advertisement

Statistics Canada says there was an average of 1.1 unemployed persons for each job vacancy in the third quarter of 2022, similar to the record low reached in the second quarter.

However, the reading compared with an average of 2.3 unemployed persons for each job vacancy in the first quarter of 2020.

Click to play video: 'Canadian job market beginning to cool, Bank of Canada governor says'
Canadian job market beginning to cool, Bank of Canada governor says
© 2022 The Canadian Press

