Person stabbed in targeted attack at Penticton parking lot: Police

A 61-year-old man is in hospital after being stabbed outside a local business in Penticton on Saturday, according to police.

Just after 5 p.m., RCMP were called out to a report of a stabbing in the parking lot of a business in the 300 block of Martin Street.

Police say, according to witness statements, the victim was sitting in his vehicle when he was approached by a man, who stabbed him multiple times. The man then fled on foot.

Containment was set up around the area when police arrived. A Police Service Dog track was launched but was unsuccessful in locating the suspect.

The victim, who is known to police, was taken to hospital for treatment before ambulance services arrived.

Police believe this is a targeted attack and say there is no threat to public safety.

RCMP are continuing to canvass local businesses for any surveillance footage of that area.

“We don’t believe there is any risk to the general public and that this is an isolated incident. Our officers spent the night investigating, and will continue to gather evidence,” said Cpl. Mike Field of the Penticton RCMP.

“As this incident took place in a busy area with many businesses, we are asking anyone who might have seen anything that would further the investigation to please contact the Penticton RCMP.”