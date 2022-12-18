Lambton Public Health reports avian flu in birds within county

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Officials with Lambton Public Health (LPH) are investigating a confirmed report of avian flu in birds within Lambton County, Ont.

Avian influenza is a viral disease that mostly affects domestic poultry and wildlife such as geese, ducks and shore birds.

LPH says no human cases of the virus have been reported and only those who have worked with affected birds are considered at risk.

“Although it can be easily spread amongst birds, avian influenza does not easily cross from birds to humans, and the risk of human-to-human transmission is even lower,” said Dr. Karalyn Dueck, the acting medical officer of health for Lambton County.

Story continues below advertisement

The virus was first detected in Ontario in March 2022.

The spread of avian influenza is likely due to the migration of infected waterfowl. LPH says transmission of the virus from eating eggs or poultry is unlikely.