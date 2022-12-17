Batherson helps Sens beat Red Wings 6-3

DETROIT (AP) — Drake Batherson had two goals, Claude Giroux snapped a third-period tie and the Ottawa Senators beat the Detroit Red Wings 6-3 on Saturday for their fourth consecutive victory.
Thomas Chabot, Tyler Motte and Austin Watson also scored for the Senators, who improved to 8-2-1 in their last 11 games. Alex DeBrincat had three assists for the second consecutive game while extending his point streak to eight in a row.
Brady Tkachuk also had three assists, and Cam Talbot made 29 saves. Ottawa scored three power-play goals and two more short-handed.
Joe Veleno, Adam Erne and Filip Hronek scored for the Red Wings, who are winless in their last five games. Ville Husso recorded 22 saves.
Veleno’s shot from the right circle trickled through Talbot’s pads for a 1-0 lead 2:32 into the game. It was Veleno’s first goal since Nov. 17, stopping a 12-game drought.
The game was tied at 2 after the first period. Batherson and Chabot scored for Ottawa in the first, and Erne also scored for Detroit.
Batherson banged in a power-play rebound 1:40 into the second, lifting the Senators a 3-2 lead. Detroit tied it again when Hronek scored on a 5-on-3 power play at 12:14.
Giroux scored the Senators’ third power-play goal with 11:46 left, ripping a shot from the right circle that beat Husso on the stick side. Short-handed goals by Motte and Watson provided some breathing room.
ICE CHIPS
It was the first of three meetings between Ottawa and Detroit this month. … Red Wings F Elmer Soderblom got his first career assist on Veleno’s goal. … The Senators have won seven of the last eight meetings. … DeBrincat has 26 points in 17 career games against Detroit.
UP NEXT
Senators: Visit Minnesota on Sunday.
Red Wings: Visit Washington on Monday.
