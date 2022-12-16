Business Cares Food Drive calling out for final donations as campaign wraps

London, Ont.’s Business Cares Food Drive is expressing gratitude for all donations coming in. However, organizers said there is still a need for more.

“The amount of food that’s in our warehouse right now is significant,” said Wayne Dunn, chair of the Business Cares Food Drive. “We still have a lot of food to come in that we’re hoping for. That will take place some (Friday), Monday, and Tuesday.”

The campaign officially wraps on Wednesday, Dec. 21.

“The demand of the food bank is up 33 per cent over this time last year. And I think you just look at the current economic environment, inflation, how people are feeling about the economy.”

Dunn said they are seeing a lot of first-time users at the food bank. Knowing that demand has already increased, the demand will continue to increase.

“Everything is appreciated and it’s all going to be used. So any way we can up the counts, everything will be most appreciated and really needed right now.”

Although organizers are encouraging Londoners to donate, they are only asking for people to do so if it is possible. They are especially in need of anything nutritious and non-perishable, as well as baby food, formula and feminine hygiene products.

If you can’t donate, Dunn said spreading the word is just as helpful.

“We’re fully aware that there are a lot of people that have given in the past but are unable to do so this year and that’s OK. But still, talk it up for us.”

This final push for donations, as well as the significant amount that has already been donated, will help feed the community into the new year, throughout the rest of the winter.

“It’s not going to solve the problems we have, but it’s sure going to help. Nobody should be without a meal and that’s one reason Business Cares is there to help.”

If you are wanting to donate, you can do so online at businesscares.ca. Donation pickups can also be arranged, with any cheques made out to “London Food Bank/Business Cares.”