Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Tech

Twitter suspends journalists who cover Elon Musk: reports

By Matt O'brien The Associated Press
Posted December 15, 2022 9:20 pm
Click to play video: 'Elon Musk booed during surprise appearance at Dave Chappelle show'
Elon Musk booed during surprise appearance at Dave Chappelle show
Twitter CEO Elon Musk was booed by an audience during a surprise appearance at comedian Dave Chappelle's show in San Francisco on Sunday evening. Video posted on YouTube showed the audience's reaction was mixed with cheers and boos, but soon the jeering overtook the packed stadium.

Twitter on Thursday suspended the accounts of journalists who cover the social media platform and its new owner Elon Musk, including reporters working for The New York Times, Washington Post, CNN and other publications.

Neither the company nor Musk gave any explanation for why it took down the accounts and made their profiles and past tweets disappear.

Read more: Twitter suspends account tracking Elon Musk’s jet after ‘stalker’ follows his child

The sudden suspension of news reporters followed Musk’s decision Wednesday to permanently ban an account that automatically tracked the flights of his private jet using publicly available data.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Twitter also on Wednesday changed its rules to prohibit the sharing of another person’s current location without their consent.

Click to play video: 'Hate speech surging on Twitter under Elon Musk'
Hate speech surging on Twitter under Elon Musk

Several of the reporters suspended Thursday night had been writing about that new policy and Musk’s rationale for imposing it, which involved his allegations about a stalking incident that affected his family on Tuesday night in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
TwitterElon Muskelon musk twittertwitter elon muskelon musk twitter bansjournalists suspended twittertwitter suspends journalists
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers