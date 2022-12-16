West Kelowna man says he was denied PTSD supports by Veterans Affairs Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Gerard Parson served in the Canadian Armed Forces for 25 years: 12 years in the army and 13 in the navy.

He ended that career in 2004 with a medical discharge and returned to civilian life with a Grade 8 education. He became a tradesman and received some funds from his army pension and other military-related benefits.

All the while, he suffered physical, mental, and emotional pain incurred during his time of service and had to fight for adequate levels of compensation and support.

“This is where the real fight began,” Parson said.

Parson was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder more than 10 years ago and has been seeking assistance from Veterans Affairs Canada ever since.

He said he’s been fighting tirelessly and has hundreds of supporting documents from doctors and specialists where the need for support was spelled out.

“I’d appeal it, denied. Appeal it, denied. And appeal it for the third time and was denied.”

According to the assistant deputy minister of service delivery for Veterans Affairs, there is no cookie-cutter approach. Instead, they take each case and carefully examine it based on the individual.

“So, that’s why it does take some time … to look at everybody’s case, everybody’s file,” Steven Harris said.

“We look at the medical documentation, look at their service record to see and make sure that we’re doing the assessment in accordance with the rules that we have to follow on that front.”

Parson said he would like to see more help and guidance from the government, and that he would rather see less benefit denial and more compassion for veterans.

Global News asked Veterans Affairs about Parson’s case, but the government agency said it doesn’t comment on specific cases.

Harris said there are several resources available to veterans through the Veterans Affairs Canada website.