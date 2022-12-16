Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

West Kelowna man says he was denied PTSD supports by Veterans Affairs Canada

By Randi Adams Global News
Posted December 16, 2022 12:03 pm
Click to play video: 'Local West Kelowna veteran battling the Federal Government for Mental Health Supports'
Local West Kelowna veteran battling the Federal Government for Mental Health Supports
A Canadian Veterna has been fighting for support services to help with his PTSD from Veteran Affairs. And As Randi-Marie Adams reports, he has been met with several road blocks and denied claims.

Gerard Parson served in the Canadian Armed Forces for 25 years: 12 years in the army and 13 in the navy.

He ended that career in 2004 with a medical discharge and returned to civilian life with a Grade 8 education. He became a tradesman and received some funds from his army pension and other military-related benefits.

All the while, he suffered physical, mental, and emotional pain incurred during his time of service and had to fight for adequate levels of compensation and support.

“This is where the real fight began,” Parson said.

Read more: Trudeau says assisted dying offers to veterans ‘unacceptable’ as cases mount

Parson was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder more than 10 years ago and has been seeking assistance from Veterans Affairs Canada ever since.

Story continues below advertisement

He said he’s been fighting tirelessly and has hundreds of supporting documents from doctors and specialists where the need for support was spelled out.

“I’d appeal it, denied. Appeal it, denied. And appeal it for the third time and was denied.”

Click to play video: '‘It’s a matter of training and confidence’: Calgary World War II veteran celebrates 100th birthday'
‘It’s a matter of training and confidence’: Calgary World War II veteran celebrates 100th birthday

According to the assistant deputy minister of service delivery for Veterans Affairs, there is no cookie-cutter approach. Instead, they take each case and carefully examine it based on the individual.

Trending Now
Trending Now

“So, that’s why it does take some time … to look at everybody’s case, everybody’s file,” Steven Harris said.

“We look at the medical documentation, look at their service record to see and make sure that we’re doing the assessment in accordance with the rules that we have to follow on that front.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'The Veteran Hunters offer new kind of PTSD support'
The Veteran Hunters offer new kind of PTSD support

Parson said he would like to see more help and guidance from the government, and that he would rather see less benefit denial and more compassion for veterans.

Global News asked Veterans Affairs about Parson’s case, but the government agency said it doesn’t comment on specific cases.

Harris said there are several resources available to veterans through the Veterans Affairs Canada website.

PTSDNavyArmymental health supportVeteran Affairscanadian veteranVeteran Affairs Canadaveteran PTSDWest Kelowna Veteranveteran support canada
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers