Regina Christmas Wish List gifts those in need during the season of giving

The holidays are a season of giving especially to people in need. The Regina Christmas Wish List is calling on residents to go on its website to read the stories of people in need and share a gift with them.

The initiative, started in 2008, is going in its 15th year of partnering with local organizations to help those who are struggling in the city during the festive holiday.

“They are so many wonderful people who are just looking to make their Christmas more magical and to be able to play a small part in that is really heartwarming,” said Jenna Broderick, a Regina resident.

From toys and remote control cars to sweaters, Broderick and her sister are wrapping up gifts to be delivered soon.

“We have lots of teenagers, adolescents who are looking for winter coats,” she said. “We also have lots of parents looking for pots and pans and other household items needed in the family.”

The Regina Christmas Wish List is facilitated by Glen Elm Church of Christ which partners with local organizations such as Souls Harbour Rescue Mission, Salvation Army, Gentle Road Church of Christ and more.

According to the Glen Elm Church of Christ website, interviews are conducted to gain a basic understanding of those who have been selected. The collected interviews are turned into brief stories which are posted online.

People who read the stories can select gifts from any story they connect with. Gifts are collected after being purchased, wrapped, labeled and dropped off at the Glen Elm Church of Christ by Dec. 18.

“I think the story is our really distinguishing feature of the project,” said Jason Bandura, Regina Christmas Wish List facilitator. “There are lots of places to drop a gift or write a cheque, but we hope this does something to foster a sense of compassion in the community in Regina.”

Organizers encourage people to spend Christmas in a beautiful way by making someone else’s Christmas even better.